EU overstated climate spending, say European Court auditors

According to the European Court, the European Union(EU) missed its target spending goal on climate change as part of pre-2020 budget plan.

The report said, "In 2021, the Commission reported that it had met the target, having spent €216 billion on climate-relevant measures."

The report said the "Commission overstated climate spending by at least €72 billion, over 80 per cent of which was from agricultural funding."

"This means that around 13 per cent of the 2014-2020 EU budget was spent on climate action," it pointed out.

The European court said "the methodology used to report on climate spending should account for all relevant funding for climate action," while adding that, "It should use reliable estimates based on proven contributions to climate objectives."

The auditors pointed out that it should not involve "heavy administrative burden".

"When reported figures are based on planned or committed amounts, they are inflated by unused or not disbursed funds," the auditors said.

The auditors also claimed that the Commission overstated its "green" spending in agriculture by €60 billion.

