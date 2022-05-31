One species may benefit from climate change: Study

From humans to animals, from birds to small insects, the world is witnessing the negative impact of climate change. An increase in temperatures is changing the ecosystem. Animal and plant habitats are being destroyed due to heavier rainy seasons, extended droughts or unpredictable snowfall in regions that aren't used to such changes.

However, a new study found that warming temperatures may, in fact, benefit one species, which is rattlesnakes. A study led by the University of Michigan has found that rattlesnakes prefer higher temperatures since they are cold-blooded animals.

Subsequently, a warming climate means they spend more time in the wilderness and less time hibernating, a new study published earlier this month in the journal Ecology and Evolution suggests.

For the study, the team of researchers examined the Pacific rattlesnake and observed that snakes' preferred body temperatures of around 86-89 degrees Fahrenheit. Pacific rattlesnakes can be found in desert regions like Southern California. They can also be located in colder climates like Washington state.

Hayley Crowell, who is a doctoral student at the University of Michigan, told US TODAY: "They're existing in temperatures cooler than what they would want to be at in a perfect world. If there's a couple degree increase in climate, these snakes, from a physiology standpoint, might be happier because it's closer to their preferred body temperature."

Crowell, who is the lead author of the study, said that the observation indicates that for rattlesnakes, the hibernation ends earlier in the spring if temperatures continue to rise. "Basically just more time to grow and do rattlesnake things," she said.

They might gain benefits from the warming of temperatures, but rattlesnakes will face negative impacts also because of low availability of prey and water, and increased risk of exposure to wildfires.

However, rattlesnakes have lower metabolisms than other animals, Crowell explained that they do not need a lot of food to survive.

"They just do not need a lot of food at all to survive. A rattlesnake can totally survive just on one or two big ground squirrels a year if it needed to," she said.

