/EU issues key policy document that aims to strengthen ties with India

The European Commission on Wednesday issued a key policy document that aims to strengthen ties with India in key domains, including security. The ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda' focuses on strengthening commercial ties by pushing for finalising India, EU free trade agreement and pitches for launching talks for a Security of Information Agreement, which will facilitate classified information exchange that will support closer security and defence cooperation.

India and the EU together account for 25 per cent of the global population and GDP. The EU is India's largest trading partner in goods, and the bilateral trade in goods was worth $120 billion last year. Currently, 6000 European companies are present in India. Among the document's key features are strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), EU-India trilateral cooperation with and in third countries and proposes developing a comprehensive mobility cooperation framework covering study, work, and research.

The document, whose release came on the day of Indian PM Modi's 75th Birthday celebration, also proposes the conclusion of the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), the upgrade of the bilateral Macroeconomic Dialogue and the creation of an EU-India Task Force on Green Hydrogen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Indian side "appreciated" the adoption of the new Strategic EU-India Agenda by the EU during the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. During the talks, the European side congratulated the PM on his birthday as both said "reaffirmed their commitment to a conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations before the end of the year", said an Indian readout. The leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, with the Indian calling for an "early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine".

The release of the document and talks between PM Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen come a week after the 13th round of FTA talks, & visit of the EU commissioner on Trade and Agriculture. Both sides are now working on the upcoming India-EU summit, expected to happen next year, in Delhi.