/EU sends mixed signal on Trump’s Board of Peace: Flags ‘serious doubts’ but willing to ‘work together’

After US President Donald Trump officially signed the founding charter of the Board of Peace at a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, European leaders have expressed “serious doubts” about the scope of the body. Although EU chief Antonio Costa on Friday (Jan 23) added that despite this, European Union is ready to work with the United States and the newly founded body in Gaza.

“We have serious doubts about a number of elements in the charter of the Board of Peace related to its scope, its governance and its compatibility with the UN Charter,” the European Council president following an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. “We are ready to work together with the US on the implementation of the comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, with a Board of Peace carrying out its mission as a transitional administration.”

