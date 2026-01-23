Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 09:03 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 09:26 IST
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump revoked Mark Carney’s invitation to join his Board of Peace after Canadian Prime Minister criticized Trump’s Davos remarks that “Canada lives because of the United States.” 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) said that he is withdrawing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invite to join his Board of Peace. This comes after Canadian prime minister shot back at Trump over his inflamatory remarks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, where the US president said that “Canada lives because of the United States.” Responding to Trump, Carney said refuted the claims saying that Canada thrives because “we are Canadians.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

