/EU court rules against French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs in expenses scandal: What is the National Front assistants affair?

A European Union court on Wednesday (July 16) dismissed an appeal brought by French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs, including his daughter Marine Le Pen, against a European Parliament decision seeking repayment for about 300,000 euros ($348,000) allegedly embezzled by them. Jean-Marie Le Pen, the powerful leader of National Rally, did not stand trial due to failing health, and had died before the verdict was out.

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Le Pen and his heirs. The procedure which led the Parliament to adopt the recovery decision and to issue the debit note is not contrary to the principles of legal certainty and the protection of legitimate expectations," the EU court ruled.

What is the National Front assistants affair?

Jean‑Marie Le Pen, who died this January, was a powerful far-right politician and father of Marine Le Pen. The National Front assistants affair, a case of misappropriation of funds, was ongoing when Jean-Marie Le Pen died. The case essentially thwarted the presidential ambitions of his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who was barred from seeking public office till 2027.

What is the fund misuse scandal case in National Front?

In the 2004-2016 period, the National Front which was later renamed Rassemblement National or National Rally, used EU parliamentary funds to pay “assistants” who actually worked for the party in France. This scheme was overseen under Marine Le Pen’s leadership. It initially involved her father, Jean‑Marie Le Pen.

In December 2023, Le Pen and his daughter Marine were among 28 people charged in the assistants affair.

They had allegedly misused the EU funds meant for European Parliament assistants by diverting the money to pay National Rally officials for party activities.





The National Front assistants affair aftermath

In late 2024, the father-daughter duo as well as nine former MEPs, 12 assistants, and several party officials were tried in a Paris court.

Jean‑Marie Le Pen did not stand trial due to failing health. Marine Le Pen was found guilty. On 31 March 2025, she was sentenced to four years in prison, out of which two years are suspended. She was fined €100,000.

But more importantly, she was banned from holding public office for five years effective immediately, based on automatic ineligibility rules.

Separately, National Rally party was fined €2 million, and its assets were seized.

The case that thwarted Marine Le Pen's presidential ambitions

The Paris court ruling jeopardised Marine Le Pen's ambitions for the 2027 presidential race. She has filed an appeal while her daughter, Jordan Bardella, is likely to lead the National Rally in her absence.

On her appeal in the local court, oral arguments will start on 8 September and a final verdict is likely in the summer of 2026, ahead of the 2027 elections .

If the Paris court verdict is overturned, she could reclaim eligibility before the next presidential election.

But the assistants affair weakened both Le Pens’ hold on power.