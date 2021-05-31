EU chief calls current decade 'make or break' for climate change

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the world was in "the make or break decade' with respect to the climate change. She was delivering a virtual speech at the 2021 Partnering for Green growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit

"Change is never easy but Europe has taken the decision because mankind can't wait any longer. And we have to do this together," von der Leyen said.

"The next six months are crucial for the health and well-being of our people and our planet. Let's work together."

The EU's new target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. Agreed last month, the goal is more ambitious than the previous plan for a 40% cut.

Organisers of the summit are calling for participating countries to take action to implement emissions targets made at other climate summits.

