EU authorises Moderna vaccine for young kids; recommends Pfizer's booster

The European medicines agency said that it has authorised Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11. This comes in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for people aged 12 and over.

EU regulator's vaccines chief Dr Marco Cavaleri, at a press briefing said that the Moderna vaccine for children will be a half-dose of what is given to adults.

He further said that the research showed how young children had an immune response compared to older populations “as measured by the level of neutralising antibodies” against the virus.

Earlier, Moderna's Covid "Spikevax" vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It had previously been authorised for emergency use in the US.

Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement that "the public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA's high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States."

"The FDA's approval of Spikevax is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the second vaccine approved to prevent COVID-19," Woodcock said.

The Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use in December 2020.

Moderna has full FDA approval for only the first two doses, emergency use authorisation remains in effect for the booster dose.

