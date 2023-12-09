EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski upbeat on India-EU FTA, lauds Indian farmers

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is optimistic about the conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement next year.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal he said, "Free Trade Agreement which is very important because there is huge potential for improvement of our trade relations.. Of course the free trade agreement. I hope that next year will be real progress, and this agreement will be finalised".

He also lauded Indian farmers, highlighting, " As a commissioner in the European Union, I'm very much in favour of the small and medium-sized family farms. But this is the secret of Indian agriculture. Because the majority of farms in India are one- two-hectare, small farms, but they are very productive in the world".

The commissioner is leading a business delegation of 50+ EU company representatives from the agri-food sector and held meetings with the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

WION: With me is the EU's Agriculture Commissioner who is here in India. So my first question to you is what's the key focus of your India visit?



Janusz Wojciechowski: This is my second visit to India this year. The first visit was during the G 20. conference organized by the Indian presidency, very successful presidency. We discussed our global challenges for food security. This visit, this mission is specially dedicated to increase our trade relations bilateral relations between European Union and India. I'm accompanied by the representatives of the farmers, agribusiness from many sectors of food production in the European Union. We'd like to work together with our Indian partners, with Indian authorities to increase our trade relation , to reduce trade barriers which are not necessary, which are important to increase our trade trade relations. For me personally, one of the important objectives of this visit is to see what is the phenomena of Indian agriculture because the increase of agricultural production in India last year, last decade is the highest in the world. The decade 2010-2020 agricultural production in India increased 34%, it never happened in the world. This is the best result in the world. As a commissioner in the European Union, I'm very much in favor of the small and medium sized family farms. But this is the secret of Indian agriculture. Because the majority of farms in India are one- two hectare, small farms, but they are very productive in the world. It is important to remember that in the world, small farms no more than two hectares, they manage only 12% of agricultural land in the world, but they produce 35% of food. This is first of all the contribution of the Indian farmers and I'd like to congratulate them for their contribution to food security at the global level.

WION: When it comes to the agriculture aspect. What is the view of the European Union when it comes to the ongoing talks on the FTA talks?

Janusz Wojciechowski: I hope that the our visit, my visit and first of all the visit of the our representatives of the business and the direct contact between the business representatives from European Union and India will be helpful to find to find the solution, to finalize the Free Trade Agreement which is very important because there is huge potential for improvement of our trade relations. Now the value of European Union export to India is 1.4 billion euro which means one euro per capita in India for Indian consumers , but bigger exports from India to the European Union 3.7 billion euro but there is a space for improvement, huge improvement for both sides so that both benefits. First of all because our food production is complimentary. We are not competitors in the global market. Could you imagine that now? India is one of 28 export destinations from the European Union. And 11 directions for import. Huge space for people to increase. I'm very happy, we are after the very important meetings with Indian authorities, with ministers here, it has been a positive discussion and what we should do to improve, what kind of obstacles we should remove from both sides. This is a very constructive meeting. Of course the free trade agreement. I hope that next year will be real progress, this agreement will be finalized.

WION: Have you had a conversation with India on milk production?

Janusz Wojciechowski: Yes, that's India. is the biggest milk production in the world. There is space for cooperation to exchange experience, to exchange knowledge technologies. This is an important area for our cooperation. Also the animal welfare issues, European Union we are very sensitive. Our people are very sensitive to animal welfare issues. But the motto for many, actually in the European Union, is what Mahatma Gandhi said. He said that the moral progress of civilizations can be judged by how its animals are treated. This is a very important motto for also for our action to improve animal welfare standards to improve climate and environmental standards. We have the same, the same challenge, the same challenge, to make our agriculture more friendly for the environment, for climate, to ensure food security, to strengthen the stability of economic stability for our farmers.

WION: any progress on the market access. I believe that has been a key issue for the European Union and India provides subsidies for its farmers. Do you think that's an issue in India? We know the farmers are not that rich as the farmers in the West.