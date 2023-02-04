Ethiopian government sends funds to Tigray region

The Ethiopian government said on Saturday that it was sending more than USD 90 million to capital of Tigray region. The governemnt is beginning to restore banking services to the war-battered region. The announcement in this regard was made by Redwan Hussein, the national security advisor to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It came after a landmark meeting between the officials of federal government and those of Tigray region.

"As per the decision passed by PM Abiy, National Bank has begun sending five billion Birr to Mekele to be dispensed starting Monday," Redwan said on Twitter.

He also said than by Saturday, Ethiopian Airlines was increasing number of flights to the region from three to five per day.

On Friday, Abiy held his first face-to-face meeting with leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since a peace deal was agreed in November to end two years of devastating conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Under the terms of the pact, the TPLF agreed to disarm and re-establish the authority of the federal government in return for the restoration of access to Tigray, which was largely cut off from the outside world during the war.

Since the deal, there has been some resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray, which has long faced dire shortages of food, fuel, cash and medicines.

(With inputs from agencies)

