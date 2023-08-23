Ethiopia to investigate alleged migrant killings 'in tandem' with Saudi Arabia

Ethiopia will launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into allegations made by a human rights group that hundreds of migrants from their country were killed by Saudi border guards, said the Ethiopian foreign ministry, on Tuesday (August 22).

This comes a day after a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Saudi border mass killings of migrants along the Yemeni border.

Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia about the HRW report

A day after the HRW report was published, the Ethiopian foreign ministry released a statement and said, “The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with Saudi Authorities.” It also went on to emphasise the strong relations between the two governments.

“It is highly advised to exercise utmost restraint from making unnecessary speculations until investigation is complete,” the statement added. Meanwhile, a Saudi government source who spoke to AFP called the allegations made “unfounded”.

“The allegations included in the Human Rights Watch report about Saudi border guards shooting Ethiopians while they were crossing the Saudi-Yemeni border are unfounded and not based on reliable sources,” the anonymous source told the news agency.

What was the report about?

The 73-page report titled “They Fired On Us Like Rain” has sparked global outrage after its publication by the United States-based rights monitor. The researchers at the institute said it is impossible to know the precise number of migrants killed but gave a ballpark figure of over 650.

The report contains the testimony of the migrants who say they were shot at using guns and targeted using explosive weapons as well. The Saudi border guards did not even spare women and children and often took sadistic pleasure in asking migrants what limb they wanted to get shot at, the report claims.

HRW interviewed as many as 42 migrants, including 38 Ethiopians who attempted to cross the Yemen-Saudi border between March 2022 and June 2023. The organisation also analysed over 350 videos and photographs posted on social media and other sources.

Countries’ response to report

The European Commission, on Tuesday, said it would raise the report’s findings with the Saudi government and the Houthi authorities in Yemen, and welcomed the joint probe plan.

“We welcome the announcement by the government of Ethiopia, specifically, to investigate the whole issue together with the authorities in Saudi Arabia,” said Commission spokesman Peter Stano.

The United States called on its long-time ally Saudi Arabia for “a thorough and transparent investigation” into the accusations.

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the report “very concerning” and noted that the “serious” allegations will be difficult to verify.

Similarly, the French foreign ministry also urged a transparent probe and said it would raise the issue of human rights in Yemen and Saudi Arabia with the Saudi authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)





