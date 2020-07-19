'Essential to stop virus': Australia's second-biggest city makes mask-wearing compulsory in public

Authorities in Melbourne will make it compulsory to wear a mask in public, according to an announcement on Sunday, as the city steps up its efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia's Victoria state which includes the country's second-biggest city has reported 363 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total active cases to almost 3,000. These cases were reported despite a 10-day lockdown.

According to Premier Daniel Andrews, Melbourne, which is home to 5 million people and its neighbouring Mitchell Shire will be required to wear a mask or other face-covering in public spaces from midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

"Most of us wouldn't leave home without our keys, we wouldn't leave our home without our mobile phone," he told a press conference.

"You won't be able to leave home without your mask and then wear it where it is absolutely essential to stop the spread of this virus."

Citizens will be fined $140 if they fail to wear a mask even though Andrews said "common sense" discretion would be applied to activities such as running or visiting a bank.

Bandanas and scarves can be used as an alternative. Andrews said that anything was "better than no face-covering at all".

Melbourne has become the first place in Australia to mandate the use of face-coverings as wearing masks was not common in the country and was not part of its COVID-19 response until now.

Australia has reported almost 12,000 cases of coronavirus country-wide and 122 deaths due to the virus.

