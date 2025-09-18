/Erika Kirk announced as CEO of Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk has been appointed as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, succeeding her husband, Charlie Kirk, who co-founded the organisation and led it until his tragic death last week. The announcement was made by the group's board, which said, “We will not bow to evil, and we will continue to fight.” Charlie Kirk helped establish Turning Point USA in 2012, growing it into a powerful force in conservative circles, particularly in mobilizing young people to support Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

In a statement they said, “In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal. It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

“All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

Who is Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk?

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, has spent much of her life in the public spotlight. From her early days as Miss Arizona USA to her later role as a ministry leader and entrepreneur, Erika’s journey has been intertwined with a deep commitment to her Christian faith. As a wife and mother, she shared in Charlie’s outspoken beliefs, and their shared love story, founded on prayer and a common sense of purpose, shaped not only their marriage but the movement Charlie helped build—a legacy she now continues after his passing.

The day before her world shifted dramatically, Erika shared a verse from Psalm 46:1, which reads, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble," reflecting her deep reliance on faith during uncertain times. A baptized Catholic, Erika attended Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. She now hosts the podcast "Midweek Rise Up," where she offers a devotional series every Wednesday. She pairs this with "Monday Meditations," both aimed at providing listeners with spiritual encouragement and a reminder that "God’s got this."

Erika and Charlie’s paths crossed in 2018, and after a long dinner together, Charlie felt certain she was the one for him. In an Instagram post on September 5, 2023, marking five years since their first meeting, Erika reminisced about their deep conversation in a New York City diner. Reflecting on the moment, she recalled Charlie’s words: "I'm going to date you."