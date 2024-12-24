Washington, US

Eric Trump recently shared a post on the social media platform, X featuring his father, Donald Trump, humorously depicted as "buying" Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal through Amazon.

The image shows Donald Trump scrolling on his phone, adding the three territories to his cart. Eric captioned it, “We are so back.”

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Trump had proposed that Canada should join the United States. “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”, he wrote on his social media.

His comments have sparked discussions, especially given the ongoing tensions over trade and tariffs between the US and Canada.

The recent post comes just a day after Donald Trump reiterated his longstanding desire to purchase Greenland, calling it an “absolute necessity” for US national security. Trump has previously made similar remarks about the self-governing territory, arguing that it would be strategically important for the US to own it.

Earlier on Tuesday (Dec 10), Trump also mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada." Sharing a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! ," he added.

