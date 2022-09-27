‘Era of nuclear blackmail must end’, says UN Chief

Earlier today, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at an event to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres reiterated his calls for the abolishment of global nuclear weapons as the threat arises once again amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his address, he cited history and recalled how the Cold war had brought humanity “within minutes of annihilation”. However, decades after it ended with the fall of the Berlin wall “we can hear once again the rattling of nuclear sabres,” said the UN chief.

“Nuclear weapons are the most destructive power ever created. They offer no security – just carnage and chaos. Their elimination would be the greatest gift we could bestow on future generations,” Guterres said while addressing world leaders and foreign ministers present in the Trusteeship Council at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He added, “The idea that any country could fight and win a nuclear war is deranged. Any use of a nuclear weapon would incite a humanitarian Armageddon. We need to step back.”

This comes days after Russia has reportedly made veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after the setback it faced a couple of days ago. According to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Moscow has been made aware of the “catastrophic consequences” if it decides to use nuclear weapons in Kyiv.

Furthermore, the UN chief also went on to express his disappointment after the countries could not reach a consensus last month to review the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The treaty entails a bidding commitment to the goal of nuclear disarmament by the states that have nuclear stockpiles.



Despite four weeks of intense negotiations, there was no outcome on the NPT due to Russia’s objection to the treaty regarding its control over nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The US at the time condemned Moscow’s move. Meanwhile, the UN chief has urged the countries to “dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat.”



The UN chief also highlighted the need for a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. While pointing to his New Agenda for Peace, which calls for meaningful disarmament and developing a common understanding of various threats that the international community is currently facing.

“Without eliminating nuclear weapons, there can be no peace. There can be no trust. And there can be no sustainable future,” Guterres said while urging the countries to leave New York, as the UNGA Hall is coming to a close, with a new commitment to work towards a peaceful future. “Nuclear disarmament is not a utopian dream,” the UN chief said on Twitter.

The last time nuclear weapons were used was in 1945 by the US when it destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The attack killed more than 200,000 people, days after which Imperial Japan surrendered, marking the end of World War II.

