US talks of 'catastrophic consequences' if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The United States on Sunday (September 25) reacted sharply on possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine conflict. US warned Russia that it would face 'catastrophic consequences' if it used nuclear weapons. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan sounded the warning on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

"If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively," he said.

Though Sullivan did not explicitly say what would the exact response would be, he told NBC that the US has privately to Moscow "spelled out in greater detail exactly what that would mean." He added that there has been a continuous, direct contact between the US and Russia.

In his address to 77th assembly of United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making "overt nuclear threat against Europe"

Russia also is staging a referendum in four eastern Ukrainian regions with the goal of annexing territory that Russian forces have taken during their invasion of Ukraine launched in February. Ukraine and its allies have called the referendums a sham designed to justify an escalation of the war and Putin's mobilization drive after recent battlefield losses.

By incorporating the areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into Russia, Moscow could portray attacks to retake them as an attack on Russia itself, a warning to Ukraine and its Western allies.

