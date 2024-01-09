Epstein papers: Photos of young girls on ‘paedophile island’ surface in latest documents

Photos of young girls or women present on Jeffrey Epstein's private island surfaced on documents released on Monday (Jan 8) related to court cases involving the late American financier. The photos also featured Epstein's longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who had said in her separate court case that she was not present in the island during the time period when the photos were taken.

The judge who was looking into the case later ordered the file - which had images - should be stricken from the public docket and the officials should re-file it without the images. In the images, young women or girls were seen on the island along with Epstein, Maxwell, his friend and suspected sex trafficker Jean-Luc Brunel, and one of the accusers of Epstein.

"The Clerk of the Court is directed to strike docket entry 1332-7 in the above-captioned case because it contains inadvertently disclosed images that should have been redacted," Judge Loretta Presak wrote in a Monday evening order. "Counsel shall re-file the stricken document as soon as is practicable," he added.

Photos prove Maxwell's presence on Epstein's island

The documents were earlier redacted or sealed as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Maxwell, the disgraced financier's longtime girlfriend and Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell has now been convicted as a sex trafficker.

The lawyers of Giuffre said that the photos "unequivocally" establish the presence of Maxwell on the island during a time when as per her testimony, she was "hardly around".

The photos were also included as part of a filing regarding Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, who was not included in the proceedings but exposed the inner workings of Epstein's "massage network" and testified that Maxwell was referred to as "Mamma bear" by the victims.

"Ms. Ransome’s testimony proves that what little Defendant did say during her deposition was far from the truth," wrote Giuffre's lawyers.

Ransome further claimed that the girls who were taken to the private island of Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Islands were given Victoria's Secret nightwear and bikinis by the host.

Some of the deposition of Ransome had already been made public in earlier unsealed files, however, the names were redacted.

The side of Maxwell claimed that the accusers made false allegations against her, in the hope that the lawsuit will provide them with a "lottery ticket."