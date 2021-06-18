England invites citizens over 18 to get their COVID-19 jabs

The health service in England will open up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 on Friday, a big step towards the government's target of giving every adult who wants a vaccine a first shot in the next month.

Head of NHS England, Simon Stevens, said that if they continue on course they will be able to offer a vaccine to every adult by July 19.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pushed back the full re-opening of England from lockdown until July 19 because of a rise in cases, he also accelerated his vaccination plans, pledging to give every adult a first dose by the same date.

Britain has given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to more than 42 million people, almost 80 per cent of adults, while well over a half have received both shots.

Health authorities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each run their own vaccination campaigns. Wales and Northern Ireland have already made vaccines available to any adult, while Scotland is offering them to anyone over 30.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the United Kingdom, although officials have said that people under 40 should be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca's shot after it was linked to rare blood clots.