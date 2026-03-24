/Energy as national security: Why the Philippines just declared an emergency over a distant war

The Philippines has declared a state of national energy emergency, warning of an “imminent danger” to fuel supplies as tensions escalate in the Middle East. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Tuesday that he had signed an executive order aimed at safeguarding the country’s energy security, as global supply chains face severe disruptions.

The move comes in response to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which, along with tensions linked to the United States and Israel, has effectively choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - a critical artery for global oil shipments. The disruption has triggered sharp spikes in energy prices and heightened fears of shortages worldwide.

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In the executive order, Marcos said the emergency declaration would enable the government to implement “co-ordinated measures” to cushion the economic impact and ensure stability in energy supply. He also announced the formation of a special committee tasked with overseeing the movement, distribution and availability of fuel, along with essential goods such as food and medicines.

The Philippines, heavily reliant on imported fuel, is particularly vulnerable to global supply shocks. The emergency status will remain in effect for one year. The decision follows mounting pressure from lawmakers, who have warned of “emergency-level” hardship for households grappling with rising fuel costs.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country currently has around 45 days’ worth of fuel reserves. She added that authorities may temporarily increase reliance on coal-fired power plants to offset the rising cost of liquefied natural gas.

Asia remains especially exposed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with nearly 90 per cent of the oil and gas passing through the route last year destined for the region, underscoring the broader risks posed by the escalating conflict.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.