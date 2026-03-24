Only days ago, Donald Trump sounded like a leader with no patience for diplomacy. Standing on the White House lawn, he dismissed the very idea of a ceasefire, arguing that you don’t stop when you’re “obliterating” the other side. It was a familiar posture - hardline, combative, and rooted in pressure rather than negotiation. And yet, within 72 hours, the tone shifted dramatically.

By Monday (March 23), Trump was speaking not of escalation but of settlement. “They want to settle, and we’re going to get it done,” he said confidently. The pivot was swift, almost jarring. But it wasn’t accidental; it was the result of a mix of pressure, pragmatism, and political instinct.

The pressure from allies and reality

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One of the biggest factors behind Trump’s sudden openness appears to have come from America’s regional partners. Gulf allies warned that striking Iran’s civilian power infrastructure could trigger uncontrollable escalation. In a region already on edge, that risk was not theoretical; it was immediate.

At the same time, the global economic impact of the conflict was becoming impossible to ignore. Oil markets reacted sharply, and the threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, sent shockwaves through financial systems. Rising oil prices and market instability are not just foreign policy concerns; they are domestic political risks. For a president deeply attentive to economic signals, the message was clear: continued escalation could carry serious costs at home.

The politics of markets and momentum

The timing of Trump’s announcement is telling. News of potential talks came just before US markets opened, triggering a rally on Wall Street and easing oil prices. This wasn’t just diplomacy - it was also economic messaging.

Trump has long measured success through market performance. A cooling of tensions, even the perception of it, offered immediate political dividends. In that sense, embracing talks wasn’t a retreat; it was a recalibration.

The mystery of ‘talks’

But if Trump’s shift was clear, the reality of the talks remains murky. Trump claimed his administration was in contact with a “respected” Iranian official. Tehran, however, flatly denied any direct negotiations. Figures like Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected the claim outright, suggesting instead that Washington was backing down under pressure. The truth likely lies somewhere in between.

Diplomacy between the US and Iran has rarely been direct. Instead, it flows through intermediaries, and this time is no different. Countries like Pakistan, Oman, Turkey, and Egypt are actively passing messages, testing positions, and exploring possibilities. This indirect engagement allows both sides to probe without committing, and to deny, if necessary.

A familiar negotiating style

Trump’s approach also fits a broader pattern. His foreign policy has often followed a cycle: escalate tensions, apply pressure, and then pivot to negotiation from a position of perceived strength. The reported 15-point proposal, including demands on Iran’s nuclear programme, its regional proxies, and recognition of Israel, mirrors earlier US positions. There is little that is fundamentally new in substance. What has changed is the willingness to talk about it now.

This suggests that the shift is less about a change in objectives and more about timing.

Despite the rhetoric, there is no clear evidence of a breakthrough. Even those involved in mediation describe the situation as fluid, with proposals still far from agreement. Military movements in the region continue, underscoring the gap between words and reality.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.