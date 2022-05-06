Emmanuel Macron’s party changes name to ‘Renaissance’ ahead of parliamentary elections

Emmanuel Macron may have defeated Marine Le Pen in the 2022 French presidential elections, but he is not sitting on his laurels as preparations are underway for the parliamentary elections.

Macron’s party - La Republique en Marche – has decided to change its name to Renaissance ahead of the parliamentary elections which will take place in June. This is part of the party’s rebranding process as Macron look to secure a parliamentary majority in his second term in office.

The name Renaissance meant “always choosing enlightenment over obscurantism”, its secretary general, Stanislas Guérini, told a press conference in Paris according to a Reuters report.

“Political parties have to reinvent themselves in order to continue to exist,” he added.

This will not be the first time when Macron’s party will use the name Renaissance as it was a major campaign tool for the party during the European elections in 2019. However, this time, Macron will face a tough challenge against the newly-formed alliance of Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen.

According to a report in The Guardian, the change of name can also be a show of intent from Macron’s party to regain lost ground in local government – where they have not done much.

“It will be a party of the people, open to citizens,” Guérini said.

The previous name ‘La Republique en Marche’ came from the political movement created by Macron back in 2016 known as En Marche! (On the Move). While serving as the economic minister, he launched his presidential bid in 2017 and the unconventional name added to his appeal.