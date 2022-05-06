If Roe vs Wade is overturned, abortion pills may become the new debate

Roe v Wade and abortion rights have become hot topics of discussion in the US ever since leak of a draft opinion from US Supreme Court hinted that supreme court judges were leaning towards overturning the historic judgment.

In case federal guarantee of abortion rights disappears it is understood to be likely that the debate will shift to abortion pills.

In US, a specific two-drug combination for abortion is authorised to be taken in first 10 weeks of pregnancy. The drug can be administered at home or anywhere. This method reportedly accounts for more than half abortions in the US.

“Given that most abortions are early and medication abortion is harder to trace and already kind of becoming the majority or preferred method, it’s going to be a big deal,” said Mary Ziegler, a legal scholar.

“It’s going to generate a lot of forthcoming legal conflicts because it’s just going to be a way that state borders are going to become less relevant.”

Ziegler was quoted by The New York Times.

The issue of abortion pills is likely to draw new battle-lines. Conservative states in the US are reportedly already banning medication abortion, even passing laws.

The issue of Roe v Wade has already started a debate in the US with assertive arguments on both sides. If the historic ruling is overturned, the frontier for new battle is likely to shift to abortion pills.

