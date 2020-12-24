Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo stars in video asking people for sensible pet adoption

French President Emmanuel Macron’s dog Nemo stars in the video plea calling on people to adopt with caution over Christmas.

Nemo, a black Labrador-Griffin mix, was a rescue dog who Macron and his wife Brigitte reportedly adopted in 2017.

Wagging his tail, his barks helpfully subtitled in the Facebook video-the president's four-legged companion tells viewers that 10,000 animals are abandoned every year in France.

"So, at Christmas, adopt them. But adopt with awareness," Nemo says.

France's parliament will debate a pet adoption bill to combat animal cruelty in January, the text adds, envisaging roughly 20 million euros ($24 million) to improve animal rescue centres.

Nemo says in the video, "Mistreatment will be more heavily punished. Because your pet is part of your family. He is counting on you."

“Like me, 100,000 animals are abandoned every year So, at Christmas, adopt them. But adopt with awareness!"

The presidential couple collected Nemo from an animal refuge in Hermeray, on the western outskirts of Paris.

Nemo was named after Captain Nemo of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea", reportedly among Macron's favourite novels -- and regularly greets foreign leaders with the president.

Animal rescue centres around the world have reported sky-rocketing numbers of adoptions and fostering during the coronavirus pandemic as millions spend more time at home.