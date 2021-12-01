Elon Musk's tweet on Tesla whistle gets associated with whistleblowers

Elon Musk's recent tweet is being perceived as an attempt at joke the billionaire appears to crack at whistleblowers. He has posted picture of a Tesla whistle and in an attempt to promote the Tesla-branded merchandise, has asked his Twitter followers to 'Blow the whistle on Tesla'.

When the link is clicked, the resultant webpage does not show any link to buy the USD 38 whistle.

In his next tweet, Musk says "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!"

This is a reference to Apple's microfiber polishing cloth that costs USD 19. The cloth has already gone on sale in some markets.

Elon Musk is known for his witty tweets which are at time sarcastic and poke fun at something. But how this new tweet should be interpreted is something that is being thought especially considering whistleblowers who have drawn attention to alleged toxic work culture and racist abuse and even sexual harassment at Tesla.

Tesla has even faced lawsuits over these issues.

A female worker sued Tesla last month over sexual harassment she said she faced in company's California factory.

In the month of October this year. Tesla was ordered to pay USD 137 million to Owen Diaz an African-American employee who faced racist behaviour.

The whistle Musk tweeted about is being called Cyberwhistle and it has been modelled on Cybertruck, pick-up truck manufactured by Tesla.