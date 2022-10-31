Elon Musk to charge $20 per month for Twitter verification: Report

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to charge $20 per month for the Twitter Blue Badge subscription, which also includes verification of users.

According to the Verge, Musk told the staff on Sunday that they need to roll out the feature by November 7 or else they would be fired.

That the company has been working to revamp the optional $4.99 a month subscription plan that unlocks the additional features into a more expensive $19.99 plan, The Verge reported citing familiar with the matter and internal correspondence.

Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

For long, “The Chief Twit” had groused over the Twitter verification process and vowed to overhaul the whole procure in the months leading up to his acquisition.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted out his intentions on the verification process saying, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The Twitter Blue subscription plan was rolled out about a year ago, where users could view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.

However, advertisements remained the vast majority of the revenue for Twitter in a few quarters, according to its reported earnings.

Now, the 51-year-old billionaire is keen on growing subscriptions to become half of the company’s overall revenue.

Though only three days have passed since he took over Twitter, Musk has swiftly introduced a few changes to Twitter.

From now, users visiting Twitter.com would be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories instead of the old homepage where a sign-up form would pop in, encouraging the creation of an account to view tweets.

(With inputs from agencies)

