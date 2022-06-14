Elon Musk to address Twitter employees in Town Hall meet, will take direct questions

Elon Musk, who is in a process to acquire social media giant Twitter, will be interacting with Twitter employees this week for the first time. This will be Musk's first Town Hall meeting with employees after announcing USD 44 billion offer to acquire Twitter in April.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

Reuters quoted a source who confirmed upcoming Town Hall meeting citing an e-mail from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Twitter employees have expressed concerns about the takeover by the billionaire whose erratic behaviour they fear, can destabilise the company.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

(With inputs from agencies)