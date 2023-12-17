Elon Musk talks about advertising, Italy's declining birth rate in Rome

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday (Dec 16) said that oil and gas should not be demonised and that it was extremely critical to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet.

While speaking at a right-wing political gathering organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, Musk said, "I don't think we should demonise oil and gas, I think we should say look that is obviously necessary in the short term and the medium term too, and although it takes several decades to become sustainable, so I think if we just, without getting too worried about it, seek to have a sustainable energy future, gradually, then that's what will happen."

"Climate change alarm is exaggerated in the short term," he further added.

Musk said that it was important that industries began reducing billions of the carbon they take from Earth and releasing it into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

"We should not demonise oil and gas in the medium term," he added.

'Worried about Italy's low birth rate', says Musk

Musk, on being asked if his firms would invest in Italy, said that he was worried about his country's declining birth rate.

"Italy is a great place to invest. It's a great, you know, a great country. But I do want to emphasise that I do worry about the low birth rate. And you know, if a company is to invest in Italy, they're like, well you have to say like, will there be enough people to work there?" he said.

You know, it's a simple question. You know, if the workforce is declining, then if the workforce is declining, then. Then. Then who will work at the company? Simple. If there's no people, there's no people to work." he added.

He further urged the Italian government to create incentives for families to have more kids, adding that the country could simply not rely on immigration to fill that gap.