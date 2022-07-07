Elon Musk secretly welcomed twins with one of his top executives: Reports

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as per reports last year secretly fathered twins with a senior official of one of the businesses he co-founded. Business Insider reports that the clandestine pregnancy took place late last year in November 2021, and as per documents obtained by the news outlet, Musk and Shivon Zilis – one of Neuralink's top executives, even filed a petition to change the children's names so that they have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” While the twins' names remain unknown, in May a Texas judge approved the petition.

Watch | Has Elon Musk failed as a father?

Reportedly the twins and Musk's now-ex Canadian singer Grimes' surrogate child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, were reportedly born within weeks of each other. The latter happened in December 2021. The couple also shares a 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

This now brings the world's richest man's offspring tally to nine. Apart from the two children with Grimes the Tesla CEO also has five children: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian with Canadian author, ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Also read | Racial abuse rife at Tesla factories? 15 black ex-employees sue the company

These days, many people decide against starting families out of concern that doing so may accelerate global warming. However, just a couple of months back, Musk lashed out at those who believe having children has an impact on climate change when speaking remotely at the All-In Summit.

He said, "some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing."

"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing." — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/i03zytLDTJ — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 20, 2022 ×

Also read | 'No longer wish to be related': Elon Musk's son wants to change gender & name

Earlier this year one of Musk's children, Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk after turning 18 filed a petition for changing her name and legally cutting all ties with her father.

In the documents submitted in court, she said "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.