'No longer wish to be related': Elon Musk's son wants to change gender & name

According to reports, Tesla chief Elon Musk's child Xavier has filed documents in court to drop her name and has decided to declare her gender identity.

Xavier Alexander Musk has reportedly filed documents in Los Angeles Country after turning 18 in April. She has requested the court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and asked the LA Country court to recognise her gender as female.

Xavier Musk said in the documents submitted in court, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Xavier reportedly has a twin brother named Griffin. Elon Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. The court hearing is set this week for Friday.

Musk was earlier slammed on social media after he commented, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare".

Musk and his ex-partner Grimes had revealed that they planned to practice gender-neutral parenting while raising their baby.

(With inputs from Agencies)

