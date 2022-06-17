Elon Musk's SpaceX fires employees who denounced him as 'distraction'

After internal documents showed that SpaceX employees had denounced CEO Elon Musk as a ''distraction'', the aerospace company has fired them for the rebuke as per a report published in the New York Times.

Citing three employees with knowledge of the situation, the New York Times reported that SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter.

According to the report, it is unclear how many employees were terminated but a group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand."

It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."

SpaceX, which recently cleared a key hurdle for its plan to launch a futuristic rocketship into orbit from Texas, was facing a review by the Federal Aviation Administration regarding environmental concerns.

The company had faced criticism after wreckage from its failed flights rained down at the southernmost tip of Texas.

Musk, who is also SpaceX's chief engineer, has been in headlines and late-night comedy monologues in recent months for a tumultuous quest to buy social media giant Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

