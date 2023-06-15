Elon Musk says Twitter employees feel unsafe coming to San Francisco office because of this reason

Twitter owner Elon Musk slammed San Francisco's authorities for failing to control crime in the city housing the global hotspots of technological advances.

Musk made the comment while reacting to filmmaker Eli Steele's Twitter post in which the 'What Killed Michael Brown?' director shared an image of smashed car windows.

"You hear about how bad San Francisco is. I was filming a shot of my father , Shelby Steele, and in the ten minutes we were gone our SUV was broken into and nearly $15k of cameras stolen. Called 911 & they hung up twice," Steelo wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk said that many Twitter employees feel unsafe while coming to work in downtown San Francisco and have faced similar experiences of their car windows being smashed.

"Many Twitter employees feel unsafe coming to work in downtown SF and have had their car windows smashed. They also got such a null response from the police that they rarely even bother reporting crimes anymore, because nothing happens," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform he owns. Crime in San Francisco Crime in San Francisco is a long-running public health and public safety issue. While it currently has lower-than-average rates of violent crime when compared with other major US cities, but property crimes, such as theft and burglary, are higher than the national average.

In 2020, the reported violent crime rate in San Francisco was 21 per cent below the average of 20 most populous cities other than San Francisco for which there was full data available. Meanwhile, the city’s property crime rate was 41 per cent above the national average.

The rate, while being high, was lower than prior to the Covid pandemic.

In 2019, the city ranked number one for property crimes among the major American cities. That year, San Francisco reported 5,500 incidents of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft or arson per 100,000 people.

Data in 2020 showed that the city’s burglary rate was 67 per cent above the average of 20 other major cities. Motor vehicle thefts and theft (larceny) were also higher than average at 37 per cent.

