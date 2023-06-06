Elon Musk reveals China's plans to regulate artificial intelligence

On his recent trip to China, Twitter owner Elon Musk was reportedly made privy to the nation's plans to launch new regulations on artificial intelligence (AI). The tech billionaire made his first comment on the two-day visit while speaking during a Twitter livestream with Robert Kennedy Jr, a Republican presidential hopeful, the nephew of John F. Kennedy. What did Elon Musk say? "Something that is worth noting is that on my recent trip to China, with the senior leadership there, we had, I think, some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight or regulation."

"And my understanding from those conversations is that China will be initiating AI regulation in China," added Musk.

"I pointed out that if there is a digital super intelligence that is overwhelmingly powerful, developed in China, it is actually a risk to the sovereignty of the Chinese government," he said.

Musk added that he thinks that "they (China) took that concern to heart."

As per AFP, Musk didn't elaborate on his discussions with China. However, he is believed to have been referring to China's new sweeping draft law on AI. China's sweeping draft law on AI China's new law requires new artificial intelligence products to undergo a security assessment before release. The AI products will also be subjected to a process that ensures that they reflect "core socialist values".

Called "Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services" the edict reportedly bans content promoting "terrorist or extremist propaganda," "ethnic hatred" or "other content that may disrupt economic and social order" in the country.

As per AFP, under China's highly centralised political system, the measures are almost certain to become law. Elon Musk's China visit During his recent two-day visit to China, Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, held meetings with the Asian giant's senior officials in the capital Beijing. He also met with employees in Shanghai.

Musk did not tweet while in China, a nation where social media is highly regulated. Additionally, Tesla hasn't released readouts of his meetings with Chinese officials.

However, official Chinese channels, as per AFP, claimed that he lavished praise on China, praising the country for its "vitality and promise," and even expressed "full confidence in the China market." Elon Musk and China Musk's extensive interests in China have long raised eyebrows in Washington, reports AFP.

Previously the Tesla CEO had stirred controversy by suggesting that self-rule Taiwan — which Beijing has long claimed as its renegade province — should become a part of China. This stance was openly welcomed by China, however, it left Taipei miffed.

(With inputs from agencies)

