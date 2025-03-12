The White House has responded to concerns over potential cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid after Elon Musk suggested that his administration's US DOGE Service might target waste and fraud within these programmes.

Speaking in a Fox Business interview on Monday, Musk claimed that “waste and fraud” in entitlement spending could be reduced, estimating potential savings of “half a trillion, maybe 600 to 700 billion a year.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on Tuesday that Musk was referring specifically to eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse within these programmes. She accused the media of taking his words “out of context” and added that the administration is not considering direct cuts to Social Security benefits.

What does Elon Musk think about Social Security?

Elon Musk has previously criticised Social Security, calling it a “Ponzi scheme” and sharing a meme describing beneficiaries as “the Parasite Class”. When pressed about his estimate that entitlement programmes could contain up to $700 billion in fraud, Leavitt defended Musk’s statement, explaining that it was based on internal reviews conducted by DOGE. “It’s an estimate based on what he’s seen. He’s not saying definitively,” she told reporters.

The administration also cited a report from the Government Accountability Office, which estimates that fraud across the entire government could range between $233 billion and $521 billion annually. However, these figures apply to all federal spending, not just Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Government auditors have found that improper Social Security payments total around $10 billion per year, less than 1% of total benefits. In 2023, Medicare and Medicaid payment errors amounted to approximately $100 billion, though this includes clerical errors, not just fraud.

Elon Musk's comments face public backlash

Musk’s comments have sparked backlash, particularly from Democrats who fear that benefit cuts may be on the horizon. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) took to social media, saying, “Musk said the quiet part out loud: he’s going after your Social Security and Medicare. Period.”

Additionally, under DOGE’s direction, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 employees. Overtime for workers processing benefit claims has been suspended, and some regional and field offices are being shut down. Democrats have warned that these changes could make it harder for Americans to access their benefits, potentially putting millions at risk.

What is Social Security, and how many Americans benefit from it?

Social Security is a federal programme designed to provide financial support to Americans, particularly retirees, disabled individuals, and survivors of deceased workers. It is primarily funded through payroll taxes.

Benefits provided by Social Security

Retirement benefits: Monthly payments to retired workers based on their earnings history.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Financial assistance for low-income individuals aged 65 and older.

Disability Insurance (SSDI): Support for those unable to work due to disability.

Eligibility is based on work history, with payroll taxes deducted from most positions to fund the program.

What is Medicare, and who qualifies?

Medicare is a federal health insurance programme covering people aged 65 and older, as well as some younger individuals with disabilities or severe medical conditions.

Medicare coverage structure

Original Medicare (Parts A & B): Covers hospital care (Part A) and medical services (Part B).

Medicare Advantage (Part C): Private insurance plans offering additional benefits beyond Original Medicare.

Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D): Helps cover medication costs.

Medicare eligibility

Aged 65 and older: Most people qualify based on work history and payroll tax contributions.

Younger individuals with disabilities: Those receiving Social Security Disability benefits.

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and ALS patients: Automatically eligible regardless of age.

How many Americans rely on these programmes?

In 2024, approximately 68 million Americans received Social Security benefits, including retirees, disabled workers, and survivors.

As of 2024, 61.2 million people were enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Meanwhile, 32.8 million people were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, making up over half of all Medicare beneficiaries.

