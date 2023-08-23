Elon Musk consuming ketamine which is leading to his ‘erratic’ behaviour, suggests Ronan Farrow

In an interview with CNN, Journalist Ronan Farrow on Tuesday (August 22) said that Elon Musk has been using ketamine which may have contributed to his "erratic" behaviour and raised questions over the amount of power the billionaire tech mogul possesses.

Talking about his lengthy New Yorker feature on Musk in his CNN appearance, Farrow stated that his peers believe that Musk does "significant work" that is likely a "net positive for all of us."

"But the Twitter thing is different, right? And we are seeing in these recent years that Elon Musk has behaved erratically at times, that the biographical facts that you mentioned led to him at times talking about his loneliness, his sadness, the fact that there have been questions about his psychopharmacology and public reports about the Tesla board being worried about his Ambien use," he stated before host Poppy Harlow brought up his piece which talked about Musk's ketamine use.

"Ketamine use, that I write about, these are all things that can be used in a legal and healthy way. However, there is a concern, you know, this is a human being that we are giving all this power to, and there are very few checks on that power right now," Farrow added.

Farrow, who became a household name with his reported stories on the sexual misconduct of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has become famous for his investigative work. In the article written by Farrow, which delved into the influence of Musk over the government of the US and around the world, he stated that the associates of Musk had suggested that his ketamine use has recently shot up.

"Associates suggested that Musk’s use has escalated in recent years and that the drug, alongside his isolation and his increasingly embattled relationship with the press, might contribute to his tendency to make chaotic and impulsive statements and decisions," the report stated.

Ketamine a better option, believes Musk

Taking to X, Musk had stated that he thinks ketamine is a "better option" in comparison to other depression medications.

"Zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option," he wrote.

"Ketamine, which doctors have long used as an anaesthetic, is sometimes prescribed to treat depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, often as pills or through infusions at clinics," reported the Wall Street Journal this year.

Farrow further stated that a colleague of Musk said that the life of the billionaire was under constant stress because of the multiple companies he runs.

"His life just sucks. It’s so stressful. He’s just so dedicated to these companies. He goes to sleep and wakes up answering e-mails. Ninety-nine per cent of people will never know someone that obsessed, and with that high a tolerance for sacrifice in their personal life," they said to Farrow.

