Elon Musk commits $100mn to establish his own university, says report

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, intends to establish a school and university in Texas, as reported by Forbes. Tax filings disclose Musk's $100 million donation to The Foundation, a charity set to launch an educational initiative primarily focused on STEM subjects. This move aligns with Musk's longstanding interest in education.

The programme, dedicated to STEM education, aims for an initial enrollment of approximately 50 students.

The charity plans to seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, while also pursuing tax-exempt status.

Although specific details about the school are not provided, the proposed university boasts experienced faculty and a traditional curriculum supplemented by hands-on learning experiences.

Musk's generous donation and tuition

Musk contributed $2.2 billion worth of Tesla stock to The Foundation last year, facilitating the funding for the proposed school.

The educational institution is expected to rely on tuition fees, donations, and will offer need-based scholarships.

Student selection criteria stress on merit, as outlined in the tax filing, with no guarantee of admission for foundation trustees, officers, employees, or their family members.

Elon Musk's interest in education predates this recent initiative. In 2014, he established Ad Astra, a small private school for his five children and some SpaceX employees.

Ad Astra, which does not use traditional grades, focuses on evaluating aptitudes and abilities. While Musk or his representatives have not responded to the recent reports, his commitment to education is evident through these endeavors.

Beyond education, Musk is involved in creating Snailbrook, a community near Austin, featuring a school, recreational facilities, and subsidised housing for employees of Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company.

Musk owns around 6,000 acres in the Austin area, and Snailbrook, currently under construction, is expected to apply for incorporation once it reaches at least 201 residents, pending final approval from a county judge, as reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this year.