/Eleven railway workers killed after train ploughs into railway workers in China’s Yunnan

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 27, 2025, 09:41 IST | Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 10:46 IST
A train in Yunnan struck railway workers on a curved track, killing 11 and injuring 2. The crash happened inside Luoyang Town station in Kunming. All details here.

In China's southern province of Yunan, 11 people died on Thursday (Nov 27) after a train crashed into a group of railway workers. Two people were injured in the tragic accident. Kunming Railway Station said that the incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming. The train was "passing normally through a curve inside Kunming Luoyang Town Station when a collision happened with construction workers who had entered the track area", it said.


Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

