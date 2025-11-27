/Eleven railway workers killed after train ploughs into railway workers in China’s Yunnan

In China's southern province of Yunan, 11 people died on Thursday (Nov 27) after a train crashed into a group of railway workers. Two people were injured in the tragic accident. Kunming Railway Station said that the incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming. The train was "passing normally through a curve inside Kunming Luoyang Town Station when a collision happened with construction workers who had entered the track area", it said.