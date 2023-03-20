'Elements' within Iran's revolutionary guard tried to target Supreme Leader Khamenei over protests: Report

Some disgruntled 'elements' within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tried to target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s residence at least once since the start of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a report by IranWire news outlet claimed.

The report further claimed that during a meeting convened on January 3, the commanders of the Revolutionary Guards expressed frustration with the ongoing protests and warned Khamenei about the repercussions the Islamic Republic might face in the future.

It is reported that the meeting was called to mark the third anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the late commander of the IRGC’s expeditionary Quds Force.

In that meeting, 58 commanders and security officials were in attendance, of which, except 13, all spoke about the security situation in Iran. IranWire claimed to have obtained the details of the meeting.

Some of the commanders admitted that most of the forces under their command had even rejected orders to shoot at civilians protesting against the regime.

Moreover, Khamenei was also warned about a drop in troop morale and a rise in conflicts among rank-and-file IRGC officers.

"Based on our reports, it appears that IRGC forces are not in the same situation as last year, particularly with respect to their morale, as there has been a decline,” Abdullah Haji Sadeghi, Khamenei’s representative within the IRGC, told the meeting, according to IranWire.

“We have gathered information and statistics from various units across divisions, which reveal the existence of conflict [within the ranks]. This must be managed properly. It is important to note that we are not talking about just one or two individuals, but rather an armed force consisting of over 600,000 personnel,” he warned the Supreme Leader and his commanders.

