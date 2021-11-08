Either we agree on everything or agree on nothing: Iran warns US over nuclear deal

As Iran prepares to restart nuclear talks with western nations, President Ebrahim Raisi's regime insisted that the US should provide guarantees that it will not pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal in the future.

The country's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that the US must lift sanctions imposed by the previous Trump administration.

Khatibzadeh said unless the US lifts sanctions Iran will continue to undertake "compensatory measures" while warning that "either we agree on everything or we agree on nothing". "Either we agree on everything or we agree on nothing," Khabtizadeh added.

President Ebrahim Raisi had said earlier that although the country won't leave the negotiating table but added that "we will not retreat from the interests of our nation in any way".

Iran's president had asserted that the country will not back down "in any way" as it pursues talks with western powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as he opposed "any excessive demands".

"Will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted," Raisi said. The new round of talks will begin on November 29 after five months amid differences over key issues in the nuclear deal.

State Department spokesman Ned Price had said earlier that "if the Iranians are serious" outstanding issues can be resolved.

Former President Trump had pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal in 2018 citing doubts over Iran's nuclear programme under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The former US president had imposed harsh sanctions on Iran targeting its oil and financial sector amid the virus epidemic.

Iran later added that it was enriching uranium to 20 per cent purity at its nuclear plant. However, as President Biden took office this year, the US began efforts to rescue the 2015 accord with talks in Vienna.

(With inputs from Agencies)