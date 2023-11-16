Eight nabbed after 17-year-old teen died while saving friend from bullies

As many as eight high school students were nabbed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teenage boy who was thrashed by bullies when he intervened to help his friend.

Police Department's Lt. Jason Johansson while sharing details of the accused people said that they are all teens between the ages of 13 to 17. Lewis was reportedly trying to help his friend who was getting robbed by a mob of 15 people, an incident which occurred on November 1.

It reportedly involves an alternation over stolen headphones and a vape pen.

Upon his intervention in the fight, the mob unleashed a physical attack on the 17-year-old teen, following which he first lost consciousness and later succumbed to his injuries.

The students were apprehended from Nevada and are from Rancho High School.

Las Vegas Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday (Nov 14) laying out the details of the case and the accused nabbed.

The full-blown fight broke out during after-school hours. The accused people, as per Lt. Johansson, plotted to gather at an alley that is less than 300 feet from the campus.

However, the police are still continuing their probe into the matter. Las Vegas police are trying to identify two individuals who might have been the part of altercation resulting in the death of Jonathan Lewis Jr.

As all the accused people are teens, their identities have not been disclosed publicly.

The police confirmed that they were detained and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. "Ten subjects immediately swarm him, put him to the ground, and begin kicking, punching, and stomping him," the lieutenant said and added that Lewis was "not defending himself" and continued to suffer the punches and thrashing "until the point where he becomes unconscious."

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh of the Police Department termed the videos as "extremely disturbing." The video of the fight was described by Lieutenant Johansson as "very graphic" and he added, "And in my opinion, very void of humanity."

(With inputs from agencies)