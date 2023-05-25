Egypt: Ship gets grounded in Suez Canal, attempts to refloat continue

A ship got grounded and stuck in the Suez Canal, stated shipping agent Leth Agencies early on Thursday.

Efforts are being made by Suez Canal tugboats to refloat the vessel, called Xin Hai Tong 23, stated the company. No immediate comments were made by the Canal authorities.

“M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs,” says Leth Agencies in a tweet, adding it was “leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs”.

According to the Marine Traffic ship tracker and Refinitiv data, the ship, which was sailing under the Hong Kong flag, as “not under command” near the canal's southern end, positioned itself at an angle next to the eastern side of the canal.

In the tracker, three Egyptian tugboats were seen surrounding the vessel.

The ship had started sailing from Saudi Arabia's Duba port. The ship is owned by Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease and Tosco Keymax International Ship Management is managing it.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 when a big container ship "Ever Given" was stuck in the Suez Canal amid strong winds which led to a jam and traffic was halted in the two directions for six days. The jam in Suez Canal had disrupted global trade.

Last year, an oil tanker was refloated by tug boats after it was briefly stranded in the canal because of a technical fault with the ship's rudder. The container ship's breakdown in the canal had caused minor delays in March.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.