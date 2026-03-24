/Egypt’s latest gas discovery adds 26 million cubic feet to daily production potential

Egypt has announced a new natural gas discovery in its Western Desert, as the country steps up efforts to boost domestic energy production and reduce its import bill. The discovery was made by US-based Apache Corporation in partnership with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). According to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the find follows the successful drilling of the SKAL-1X exploratory well in the South Kalabsha area.

Initial test results indicate that the well can produce around 26 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with about 2,700 barrels of condensate. The government described the discovery as a positive step towards strengthening Egypt’s energy security and enhancing local production capacity.

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The ministry said the discovery highlights the effectiveness of recent incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment into the country’s oil and gas sector. These measures have encouraged Apache to expand its exploration activities, particularly in areas close to its existing operations.

Officials also emphasised that the location of the discovery near current infrastructure will help reduce development costs and speed up production. This strategy is expected to support faster integration of new output into the national energy network while limiting capital expenditure.