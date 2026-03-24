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Egypt’s latest gas discovery adds 26 million cubic feet to daily production potential

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 19:30 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 19:30 IST
Egypt’s latest gas discovery adds 26 million cubic feet to daily production potential

An oil well owned an operated by Apache Corporation in the Permian Basin are viewed on February 5, 2015 in Garden City, Texas. The well produces about 55-70 barrels of oil per day. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Egypt and Apache Corporation discovered natural gas at the SKAL-1X well in the Western Desert, yielding 26 million cubic feet daily. This find strengthens energy security and reduces import costs.

Egypt has announced a new natural gas discovery in its Western Desert, as the country steps up efforts to boost domestic energy production and reduce its import bill. The discovery was made by US-based Apache Corporation in partnership with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). According to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the find follows the successful drilling of the SKAL-1X exploratory well in the South Kalabsha area.

Initial test results indicate that the well can produce around 26 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with about 2,700 barrels of condensate. The government described the discovery as a positive step towards strengthening Egypt’s energy security and enhancing local production capacity.

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The ministry said the discovery highlights the effectiveness of recent incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment into the country’s oil and gas sector. These measures have encouraged Apache to expand its exploration activities, particularly in areas close to its existing operations.

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Officials also emphasised that the location of the discovery near current infrastructure will help reduce development costs and speed up production. This strategy is expected to support faster integration of new output into the national energy network while limiting capital expenditure.

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Apache, which has operated in Egypt since the mid-1990s, is one of the leading producers in the Western Desert. It works through a joint venture with EGPC and Khalda Petroleum, playing a key role in the country’s upstream energy sector.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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