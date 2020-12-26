Egypt: Hospital fire kills seven coronavirus patients, injures five

A fire broke out in a coronavirus hospital facility located in the north of the capital city of Egypt, Cairo. The fire took seven lives, as per initial reports.

The intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital caught fire and claimed seven coronavirus patients, and injured five others who were getting treated for the deadly virus in the hospital.

As of now, the cause of the fire has not been identified. However, an investigation has been launched to find out the origin of the deadly blaze.

The fire broke out on Saturday, and several units of firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the incident immediately. The officers were able to stop the blaze from spreading within an hour of the breakout.

The incident has come at a time when the Arabic country is struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus and Egyptian hospitals are running out of space for coronavirus patients.

As of now, Egypt has recorded nearly 130,126 coronavirus cases and almost 7,309 deaths due to the deadly virus.

This is the second such fire after a hospital in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria killed seven coronavirus patients and injured seven others in June.