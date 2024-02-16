Egypt builds wall, deploys tanks on Gaza border to prevent refugee influx if Israel enters Rafah: Report

Amid fears of a ground invasion by Rafah by Israel as its war with Hamas rages on, Egypt has reportedly started constructing a wall in the Sinai Desert near Gaza in an effort to prevent a significant influx of Palestinian refugees, Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Feb 16).

Egypt has also reportedly deployed dozens of tanks near its border with Gaza to deter a massive influx of refugees.

Egypt-Gaza border | Google Map not to scale

The move comes amid concerns that an expected Israeli ground operation in Rafah could prompt large numbers of Palestinians to seek shelter in Egyptian territory.

What does the Rafah 'wall' look like?

Officials and security analysts in Egypt told the Wall Street Journal that work is underway on a 20 square kilometre walled enclosure near the Gaza Strip as part of contingency plans.

This fortified area could accommodate over 100,000 people, but Egyptian authorities aim to limit the number to 50,000 to 60,000 should a mass exodus occur.

Palestinians within the walled area would be restricted from leaving, except for those heading to another country, the Wall Street Journal report added.

A New York Times report also showed a video clip showing construction vehicles at the site.

Concerns over potential Israeli ground offensive in Rafah

Ahead of a much-expected and equally anticipated Israeli ground operation in Rafah, the last major Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip, concerns have been raised about the potential humanitarian dangers as over a million Gazan refugees currently reside in the city.

Also read | Worried about Rafah border situation, Egypt issues ultimatum to Hamas to reach ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged "safe passage" for civilians out of Rafah over the weekend but the rights groups, as well as European leaders, have concurred that the Palestinians in Gaza have "nowhere to go".

What is at stake for Israel-Egypt ties?

The ties between Israel and Egypt face the risk of going back to the point of disengagement with Egyptian officials warning that the decades-long peace treaty with Israel could be at risk if IDF troops enter Rafah or if refugees are forced into the Sinai Peninsula.

Also watch | Egypt-Israel relations in jeopardy? | Israel-Hamas war × Egypt has set a two-week deadline for Hamas to reach a hostage-for-ceasefire deal with Israel, warning of possible Israeli intervention in Rafah if an agreement is not reached.



(With inputs from agencies)