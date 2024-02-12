Worried about Rafah border situation, Egypt issues ultimatum to Hamas to reach ceasefire deal

If reports are to be believed, Egypt has issued an ultimatum to Hamas to reach a ceasefire agreement or face an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, near the Egyptian border as the Gaza war continues. Israeli media reports claimed that Hamas has been given a two-week deadline to reach the prisoner exchange agreement which has been stalled since November last year.

Egypt's reported ultimatum comes at a time when Israel has warned of a potential ground offensive in Rafah, located perilously close to the Egyptian border. Cairo is worried that tens of thousands of displaced Gazans living in shelter camps in Rafah will cross the Egyptian border when the operation begins.

Egypt will be brokering the negotiations on a truce deal, starting Tuesday (Feb 13), with the participation of Israel, the US and Qatar. The outcome of the talks could significantly impact Gaza's stability and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Notably, during a previous week-long truce in late November, Hamas released over 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Israel releasing around 240 Palestinian prisoners. On Monday (Feb 12), Israel Defense Forces (IDF) managed to safely evacuate two hostages from Rafah.

ALSO WATCH | Israel-Hamas war | Hamas armed-wing spokesman: Fate of many hostages unknown

'We’re going to do it': Bibi on Rafah offensive

While Egypt attempts to avert the worst-case scenario, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to intensify the ground offensive. Over the weekend, Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli troops will be attacking Rafah on foot.

“We’re going to do it. We’re going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” said Netanyahu.

“Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah, are basically saying ‘lose the war, keep Hamas there’,” he added.

When quizzed about where the people, pressed up in large numbers inside makeshift tent camps in Rafah would go, Netanyahu said Israel was working out a detailed plan.

Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza that Israeli troops are yet to enter.

Despite the threat, Hamas released a statement saying any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah will "blow up" the hostage exchange negotiations.

"What Netanyahu and the Israeli Army failed to do in four months, he won't be able to achieve it even if the war drags on," Hamas-run Aqsa Television channel quoted a senior leader of the Palestinian militant group as saying.