Egypt: 10 killed as ferry sinks in Nile river while transporting labourers

A ferry carrying day labourers sank just outside the Egyptian capital, resulting in the loss of at least 10 people among the 15 individuals aboard, authorities confirmed on Monday (Feb 26). The Ministry of Manpower stated that the five survivors were taken to a hospital for medical attention and were later discharged. However, the exact cause of the sinking remains unknown.

In response to the mishap, the ministry announced compensation measures, with each family of the deceased to receive 200,000 Egyptian pounds (roughly $6,466), and each of the five injured survivors to be provided with 20,000 pounds ($646).

Challenges in recovery efforts

Rescue teams faced considerable challenges in retrieving the victims' bodies, with the operation taking several hours to complete. Local media, broadcasting live-stream videos on social media platforms, captured the efforts of divers scouring the riverbed while anxious villagers gathered on the banks of the Nile in Monshat el-Kanater, Giza.

The incident brings to light the daily risks encountered by Egyptians who rely on boats for transportation, particularly in regions like Upper Egypt and the Nile Delta.

Past tragedies, such as the 2022 ferry incident resulting in fatalities and the 2015 collision between boats, serve as stark reminders of the urgent need for improved safety protocols across Egypt's transportation networks.