Ship ablaze in Gulf of Aden after suspected missile attack by Yemen's Houthis

A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday (Feb 22), according to Britain’s maritime agencies. Meanwhile, Israel intercepted a possible attack by the Iran-backed militants near the Israeli port city of Eilat.

Ship on fire in Gulf of Aden

According to the British maritime security firm, Ambrey, the vessel in question is a Palau-flagged, United Kingdom-owned general cargo ship which was headed to the Red Sea from Thailand.

The ship "appeared to be headed from Map Ta Phut, Thailand, and headed in the direction of the Red Sea," Ambrey said. It added, "Merchant shipping is advised to stay clear of the vessel and proceed with caution."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said that the ship was attacked by two missiles “resulting in a fire on board,” adding that the United States-led coalition forces in the region are responding to the incident, without giving any further details.

A report by the Associated Press citing ship-tracking data said that the Palau-flagged cargo ship was named ‘Islander’ and was headed to Egypt. It had also previously sent out messages saying “SYRIAN CREW ON BOARD” to potentially avoid being targeted by the Houthis, reported the AP.

The responsibility for the recent attack was not immediately claimed by any group but came amid a series of them by Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthi rebels who began attacking ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel intercepts attack

Air raid sirens were sounded early Thursday in the Israeli port city of Eilat followed by videos of what appeared to be a missile getting intercepted. The Israeli military later confirmed the reports and said that an incoming missile was intercepted by its Arrow missile defence system.

The system “successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel,” said the Israeli military in a statement. It added, “The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians.”

Israeli officials did not immediately confirm what the fire was, nor where it came from. Eilat, a key port city on the Red Sea has repeatedly come under attack by the Houthis since the beginning of the war. However, these attacks have not caused any damage, so far.