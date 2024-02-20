EU launches Red Sea mission; Houthis claim to target ‘two American ships’ in Gulf of Aden

The European Union, on Monday (Feb 19) formally launched a naval mission to protect the Red Sea shipping from the Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, the militant group claimed to have targeted “two American ships” in the Gulf of Aden, a day after a missile attack severely damaged a Belize-flagged ship.

EU launches Red Sea mission

On Monday (Feb 19), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision to deploy Naval Force Operation Aspides in a post on X. “Europe will ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, working alongside our international partners,” said von der Leyen.

She added, “Beyond crisis response, it’s a step towards a stronger European presence at sea to protect our European interests.” The EU aims to have the mission named Aspides, Greek for “shield”, up and running in a “few weeks” with at least four vessels, an official said on Friday (Feb 16).

WATCH | Red Sea Attacks: Houthi rebels attack two US vessels In line with the mission, European warships and airborne early warning systems will reportedly be sent to the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters. So far, EU nations France, Germany, Italy and Belgium have said they plan to contribute ships.

The command centre for these vessels will be based in the Greek city of Larissa and they would be ordered to fire on the Houthis only if they attack first and will not be authorised to shoot pre-emptively, an EU official told German Press Agency dpa.

This comes as the United States is already spearheading its own naval coalition in the region and has conducted retaliatory strikes on Houthis in recent weeks, along with the United Kingdom.

Recent Houthi attacks

As of Monday evening, Houthis said that they had targeted three vessels in the last 24 hours, including the British-registered Rubymar, the US-owned Sea Champion and the Navis Fortuna which they also described as “American”.

Houthi naval forces used missiles to target “two American ships in the Gulf of Aden. The first was ‘Sea Champion’ and the other was ‘Navis Fortuna,’” said the militant group in a statement.

UK-based maritime security firm Ambrey had earlier reported that a Greek-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier was attacked twice in two hours in the Gulf of Aden.

The bulk carrier reported a “missile attack” before another projectile hit the water just metres from the ship, said Ambrey. Meanwhile, the Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), said the ship’s master reported “evidence of shrapnel and damage to paintwork”.

The attack on “two American ships” claimed by Houthis also came a day after the militant group severely damaged a Belize-flagged Rubymar ship travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.

Houthi attacks affect Suez Canal revenue

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Monday, said that revenues from the Suez Canal had “decreased by 40 to 50 percent” since this year due to the attacks by Houthis.

“See what is happening at our borders...with Gaza, you see the Suez Canal, which used to bring Egypt nearly $10 billion per year, (these revenues) have decreased by 40 to 50 percent and Egypt must continue to pay companies and partners,” said the Egyptian president.

The Suez Canal raised around $8.6 billion for Egypt in the 2022-23 fiscal year and is a vital source of foreign currency in addition to tourism.

The United Nations, in late January, said that the overall number of ships passing through the Suez Canal had fallen 42 per cent in the previous two months.