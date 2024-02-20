Brazilian President Lula recalls ambassador to Israel amid diplomatic row

Brazil’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to Israel as Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday (Feb 19) said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unwelcome in Israel until he retracts his remarks comparing the military operation against Hamas in Gaza to the Nazi genocide.

What is the diplomatic row about?

The move marks an escalation in the diplomatic row between the two countries after Lula’s comments.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas War | Israel government formally rejects recognition of Palestinian State “What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” said the Brazilian president, on Sunday (Feb 18).

Summoning Brazil’s ambassador on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s instructions, Katz highlighted the seriousness of Lula’s comments.

The Israeli foreign minister also called them a “serious antisemitic attack” and said that the Brazilian president was “persona non grata” until he took back the remark.

“We will not forget nor forgive. It is a serious antisemitic attack. In my name and the name of the citizens of Israel - tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back,” said Katz, as per a statement by his office.

Brazil will not retract Lula’s remarks

A report by Reuters citing sources with knowledge of internal discussions, on Monday said Brazil does not intend to retract Lula’s comment which has since sparked a diplomatic rift between the countries.

Lula’s orders are that there will be no retraction and any answers will be given through diplomatic channels, sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s foreign ministry said it would summon Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, for a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira is scheduled to attend G20 meetings.

What did Lula say?

On Sunday, Brazil’s president accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read | Brazilian President Lula compares Gaza action to 'Holocaust', leaving Israel furious

He also went on to compare the Israeli military’s actions to that of Adolf Hitler’s campaign to exterminate the Jewish people saying “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

The Israeli PM has since called Lula’s remarks “shameful and grave” and said his government had called in Brazil’s ambassador in protest.

The comments by the Brazilian president were “a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and the right of Israel to self-defence. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line,” said Netanyahu in a statement.

He added, “Israel is fighting to defend itself and ensure its future until total victory, and it is doing that while upholding international law.”