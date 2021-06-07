Egerton Ryerson's statue toppled after indigenous school scandal

After the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former Catholic residential school in Canada, people toppled down a statue of Egerton Ryerson, an architect of the residential school system.

In this residential school, run between 1831 and 1996, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly separated from their homes and subjected to rape, abuse and were malnourished. The school was earlier run by the Church.

Now, Pope Francis on Sunday said he was "pained" by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Catholic school for indigenous students in Canada.

WATCH |

However, the community is not happy with the apology and says ‘we are all pained’ by the tragedy.

"We're all pained and saddened. Who isn't? This is a worldwide travesty," Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan, Bobby Cameron said. "How hard is it for the Pope to say: 'I'm very sorry for the way our organization treated the First Nations people, the First Nations students during those times, we are sorry, we pray."

The statue was toppled a month after the remains of 215 indigenous students were discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

This demonstration was fueled by Pope’s apology that the indigenous community believes is not enough.