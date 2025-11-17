/This tiny nation gave a massive NO to foreign military bases, in huge setback for US regional plans

People of Ecuador have voted against allowing foreign military bases in the Pacific nation, dealing a major setback to United States' ambitions in the region and contradicting the position of the country’s president, who supported such cooperation. In a national referendum held on Sunday, (Nov 16), nearly 60 per cent of voters rejected lifting the longstanding constitutional ban on foreign bases. Another proposal to convene a new constitution-drafting assembly was also rejected by similar margins. The results reflected public resistance to wide-ranging institutional reforms.

Ecuador’s referendum rebuffs Noboa’s security rationale on foreign military bases

The proposal to allow foreign military facilities was central to President Daniel Noboa’s security agenda. The referendum sought permission to overturn Article 5 of the 2008 constitution, which designates Ecuador as a territory of peace and prohibits the establishment of foreign military bases. The defeat of the proposal represents a significant political setback for Noboa, who came to power in 2023 and had attempted to link the measure to his broader anti-crime strategy in a country beset by gang violence.

Noboa had argued that Ecuador’s escalating drug-related violence required international support, particularly from the United States. He maintained that tackling transnational criminal networks demanded coordinated responses and described foreign military facilities or shared operations centres as essential tools. Allowing foreign bases, he said, would enhance intelligence sharing and counter-narcotics surveillance.

The United States had a military base in Ecuador until 2009

Before the 2008 constitution came into force, the United States operated a Forward Operating Location in Manta from 1999 until 2009. The American presence supported regional anti-drug surveillance flights until former President Rafael Correa refused to renew the agreement, citing sovereignty concerns. Noboa repeatedly invoked this earlier period of cooperation between Ecuador and the United States while campaigning for a Yes vote.

Ecuadorians favour sovereignty over foreign military presence

Left-wing parties, including Correa’s Citizens’ Revolution, characterised the foreign military base proposal as an unacceptable intrusion on Ecuador’s national sovereignty. Opponents argued that allowing foreign military forces risked opening the door to greater US influence in Latin America. Regarding Ecuador’s security crisis, they insisted that solutions should be pursued domestically without compromising constitutional protections.

Ecuador referendum: Strategic implications for the United States

The referendum result is widely viewed as a lost opportunity for the United States to re-establish a strategic foothold on the Pacific coast. Reopening Manta would have strengthened US surveillance of drug trafficking routes across Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia. It would also have aligned with Washington’s broader interest in monitoring left-leaning governments in the region, including developments in Venezuela.

Since the closure of Manta in 2009, Ecuador has hosted no foreign military bases, and the referendum has firmly upheld the 2008 prohibition. Noboa accepted the results and pledged to continue combating organised crime with the tools currently available.